Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Estia Greek Street Food opens Grosse Pointe Woods location

Posted By on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge The interior of Estia Greek Street Food's new Grosse Pointe Woods location. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • The interior of Estia Greek Street Food's new Grosse Pointe Woods location.

Local chain Estia Greek Street Food has opened a third location in metro Detroit.

The new restaurant is located at 20871 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods.

The chain was launched in 2015 by cousins George Xenos and Paul Bittas, with a menu that includes Greek favorites like build-your-own gyros and salads.

The menu includes a choice of chicken, lamb, pork, or vegetarian. It also has four signature gyros, including the Edgy Veggie, Americano, Real Greek, and the Kota.

Estia Greek Street Food also has locations at 2897 W. Maple Rd., Troy, and 5753 12 Mile Rd., Warren. It also runs a food truck.

More information is available at goestia.com.

