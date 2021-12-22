Max Hardy’s Jed’s Detroit adds menu items, including still-trendy spicy chicken sandwich

Chef Max Hardy has added a slew of new items to his Jed’s Detroit fast-casual spot, including a take on the still trendy spicy chicken sandwich.
Other new additions include a half-roasted chicken, cajun turkey wings, chicken and waffles, and steak bites, with prices ranging from $3.99 to $22.
The Jed's Chicken Sandwich Combo includes a seasoned chicken breast, spicy mayo, and pickles, served on a Brioche Bun.
Hardy was named by the New York Times as one 16 Black chefs changing food in America. He opened Jed’s in 2020 in a former Grinderz pizza spot at 1648 E. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit, the first of what he hopes to be multiple Detroit-area locations of the Ohio-based franchise.
While Hardy’s upscale River Bistro closed in 2019, Hardy also runs Coop Caribbean Chicken at the Detroit Shipping Co. food hall, and plans to soon open a Viet-Cajun-style crab boil spot called What’s Crackin’ on the Avenue of Fashion.
More information is available at jedsdetroit.com.
