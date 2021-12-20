Detroit's Pietrzyk Pierogi offers holiday gift baskets, including readymade traditional Wigilia dinners

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Pietrzyk Pierogi is offering holiday gift baskets.

Eastern Market’s ​​Pietrzyk Pierogi is offering a number of holiday-themed gift baskets, including ready-to-heat Wigilia Dinners, the traditional pescatarian Polish Christmas Eve meal.

Packages include a $39 small basket with a dozen pierogi, 1-quart dill pickle soup, and sides of sour cream, sauerkraut, and onion; a $59 regular basket that includes the above with a half-dozen potato pancakes and a half-dozen golabki; and a $99 large basket with two dozen pierogi, 2-quart dill pickle soups one dozen potato pancakes, and one dozen golabki.



The Wigilia Dinners serve between two to four and include mushroom barley soup; deviled eggs; beet, cabbage, and carrot salad; potato and cheese or sauerkraut and mushroom pierogi; rolled herring (Rolmopsy) mushroom golabki; dill potatoes; herbed trout; and Makowiec Polish poppy seed roll.



The gift baskets are available for pickup from Dec. 15-23, with out-of-state shipping available starting Dec. 20, while the Wigilia dinners are available Dec. 24 for curbside pickup only.

Pietrzyk Pierogi opened in Eastern Market in 2019 after owner-operator Erica Pietrzyk (pronounced like "pea-ah-shyck" for the Polish-challenged) started serving pierogi based on her family's recipes in 2014 as a pop-up in bars in and around Hamtramck.

Pietrzyk Pierogi is located at 1429 Gratiot Ave., Detroit, Suite #109.



More information is available at pietrzykpierogi.com.

