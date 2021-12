Pearl’s Deep Dive opens in downtown Royal Oak

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

A new seafood restaurant has opened in downtown Royal Oak.Pearl’s Deep Dive opened on the first level of the complex that also houses Pinky’s Rooftop and the forthcoming Bohemia . All are under Adam Merkel Restaurants group.The restaurant group describes Pearl’s as having “an eclectic 1920’s dinner party vibe.” There’s a nautical theme throughout, including a painting of a massive oyster and a coral reef motif over the horseshoe-shaped bar. According to a press release, the bar took more than nine months to complete.The interior was designed by Birmingham-based Ron & Roman.The 2,000 square-foot restaurant seats a total of 70.Naturally, the menu predominantly features seafood dishes, like Oysters Rockefeller, New England Lobster Roll, Crispy Potatoes & Caviar, and Lobster Dumplings. It also serves up signature cocktails like the Brown Butter Rum Old Fashioned, Smokey the Bear, and Some Like It Hot.“Our team is excited to bring Pearl’s Deep Dive to the Royal Oak community, expanding our presence in the downtown area,” said Adam Merkel, owner of Adam Merkel Restaurants, in a statement. “Pearl’s has a uniquely fun, eclectic and old-soul vibe and, like our other concepts, is intended to draw guests regionally while maintaining a strong neighborhood vibe.”The restaurant is located at 100 S. Main St. More information is available at pearlsdeepdive.com