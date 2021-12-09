Email
Thursday, December 9, 2021

Sorry Vegans, Nosh Pit Detroit has closed

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 12:32 PM

Nosh Pit relocated to Royal Oak from Hamtramck in June 2021.
  • Nosh Pit relocated to Royal Oak from Hamtramck in June 2021.


Nosh Pit Detroit has closed, which is a huge bummer considering they just moved to a new location in Royal Oak earlier this year. The vegan restaurant started as a food truck back in 2014, opened up shop in Hamtramck in 2017, closed down in 2020 after their building was sold, and reopened in Royal Oak in 2021.



“Today, we regret to announce we can no longer sustainably operate our restaurant and that our closing is imminent,” a post on Nosh Pit Detroit’s Instagram reads.

A visit to their website reveals a massive banner that says, “Nosh Pit Detroit is closed. Thank you to all our customers over the last five years. Without you, we would not have been able to live our dreams.”

Dang. Hungry vegans are hopeful that the Nosh Pit Detroit food truck will make an appearance during festival season, but there’s been no official word on that either way.

