Thursday, December 9, 2021

Detroit Soul restaurant plots second location

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Detroit Soul. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Detroit Soul.

Detroit Soul is expanding.

According to a press release, brothers and co-owners Jerome B. Brown and Samuel VanBuren plan to open a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson Ave. in early 2022.



The brothers bill the restaurant as a healthier take on soul food.

"We inherited family recipes to offer a higher quality and healthier approach to traditional soul food," Jerome said in a statement. "We hope that this sense of loyalty to family and traditions will continue to enrich the community."

The first Detroit Soul opened in 2015 as a carryout restaurant at 2900 E. Eight Mile Rd., after starting as a catering hobby for the brothers.

A grand opening date for the new location has not yet been announced.

