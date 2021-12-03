Email
Friday, December 3, 2021

Birmingham's Big Rock Chop House changes closing date

Posted By on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge Big Rock Chop House. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Big Rock Chop House.

Birmingham's Big Rock Chophouse will close its doors for good earlier than previously reported.



According to the restaurant, the last day will be Saturday, Dec. 18. Previously, the restaurant said it would close at the end of the year.

"We were originally planning on staying open through the end of the year, however the way the holidays fell with our hours of operation, we have decided our last night will be Saturday, December 18, 2021," co-owner Norm LePage said in a statement. "This way our loyal and dedicated staff will be able to enjoy Christmas and New Year's with their families for a change. They really have been the heart and soul of our restaurant and giving everyone paid time off over the holidays is a nice way for us to show our appreciation for their many years of service."

The owners advise guests looking for one last meal at the nearly 40-year-old Birmingham staple make a reservation by calling 248-647-7774.

The owners say the restaurant will be open for dinner and private events 4:30-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 4:30-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 18.

Big Rock Chop House is located at 245 S. Eton St., Birmingham. More information is available at bigrockchophouse.com.

