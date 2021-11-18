Email
Thursday, November 18, 2021

New Detroit ordinance allows food trucks in neighborhoods

Posted By on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge Typicaly found downtown, food trucks are allowed to expand to Detroit's neighborhoods. - DOWNTOWN DETROIT PARTNERSHIP
  • Downtown Detroit Partnership
  • Typicaly found downtown, food trucks are allowed to expand to Detroit's neighborhoods.

A new food truck ordinance approved this week allows food trucks to operate in Detroit's neighborhoods.

Proposed by outgoing City Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-Lopez and approved Tuesday, the new ordinance was intended to help bring fresh food to underserved communities.



Typically, food trucks are found in certain areas of the city, like downtown, near Campus Martius park, or at special events with a license.

"There's other neighborhoods where it is literally just a gas station or a liquor store," Castañeda-Lopez told Fox 2 Detroit. "The food products they have there, are so incredibly limited. And can you imagine coming home from work, wanting to pick up a quick bite, there’s literally nothing."

The amended ordinance allows food trucks to be in all areas of the city, as long as they're at least 200 feet away from existing restaurants and 300 feet from entertainment and sports arena areas.

The amended ordinance also has an 11 p.m. closing time for food trucks, lowered from 3 a.m.

The new rules go into effect April 30.

