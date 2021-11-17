Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co. with booze, tunes, and food

click to enlarge Photo by Dontae Rockymore

MT Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co.

It’s pitch black at 4:45 p.m., the temps are dropping, our families are freaking out about what the vegans will eat at Thanksgiving dinner, and radio stations have already pivoted to playing nonstop Christmas music. That could only mean one thing: it’s time for whiskey — all of the whiskey.



Not to, you know, toot our own alcohol-filled horn, but Metro Times is, once again, here to save you from your winter woes with our annual Whiskey in the Winter event, which returns to Detroit Shipping Co. and invites folks to sample a wide selection of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons, as well as craft beers, wines, and speciality cocktails. This year, though, in addition to the cozy and boozy vibes and live music from Detroit’s own Whiskey Charmers, Whiskey in the Winter is treating all guests to the VIP experience, because you deserve it. (No, seriously, like, we need this.)



Every ticket holder will get 10 drink tickets (yes, that means 10 drinks) along with a complimentary food token that can be used at one of Detroit Shipping Co.’s food stalls, like Bangkok 96 Street Food, Halal NY Style Street Food, Coop Caribbean Chicken, Momo Cha Nepalese Dumplings, and others. Being a VIP also means swag, of which there will be plenty: a swag bag with a custom whiskey glass and some other goodies. Not included? A designated driver.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at Detroit Shipping Co.; 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; mtwhiskeyinthewinter.com. Tickets are $65.