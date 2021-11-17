Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co. with booze, tunes, and food

It’s pitch black at 4:45 p.m., the temps are dropping, our families are freaking out about what the vegans will eat at Thanksgiving dinner, and radio stations have already pivoted to playing nonstop Christmas music. That could only mean one thing: it’s time for whiskey — all of the whiskey.
Not to, you know, toot our own alcohol-filled horn, but Metro Times is, once again, here to save you from your winter woes with our annual Whiskey in the Winter event, which returns to Detroit Shipping Co. and invites folks to sample a wide selection of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons, as well as craft beers, wines, and speciality cocktails. This year, though, in addition to the cozy and boozy vibes and live music from Detroit’s own Whiskey Charmers, Whiskey in the Winter is treating all guests to the VIP experience, because you deserve it. (No, seriously, like, we need this.)
Every ticket holder will get 10 drink tickets (yes, that means 10 drinks) along with a complimentary food token that can be used at one of Detroit Shipping Co.’s food stalls, like Bangkok 96 Street Food, Halal NY Style Street Food, Coop Caribbean Chicken, Momo Cha Nepalese Dumplings, and others. Being a VIP also means swag, of which there will be plenty: a swag bag with a custom whiskey glass and some other goodies. Not included? A designated driver.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at Detroit Shipping Co.; 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; mtwhiskeyinthewinter.com. Tickets are $65.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.