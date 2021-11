Mongers' Provisions expands to Berkley from Detroit's Midtown

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Mongers' Provisions.

Cheese, chocolate, and charcuterie are coming to Berkley.Mongers' Provisions, which opened a storefront in Detroit's Midtown a few years ago, is expanding with a second location in the suburbs.The new 2,800 square-foot store is nearly three times as big as its Midtown store, and will be located at 3127 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley. It's set to open Friday.Mongers' Provisions was founded in 2017 by Zach Berg and Will Werner."We are so excited to be opening this full-size store in the suburbs," Berg said in a statement. "Will and I have always envisioned this company with one foot in the city and one in the suburbs. As always, we want to be a resource to the surrounding community, so stop by and let us know what you are hoping to find at the store."The Midtown location opened in 2018 . Berg and Werner initially launched their business as a pop-up and later started their first store in Ferndale, when it was then known as just Provisions.According to a press release, the added space at the new store will allow the company to offer a wider selection than the Midtown store, including wine, beer, cider, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as spices, preserves, and sauces, and new products like heirloom beans, grains, among others.The Berkley store also plans to serve specialty grilled cheese sandwiches for carryout daily beginning in 2022."The neighborhood in this area is great and the community has expressed a lot of excitement about our opening," Werner said in a statement. "We really like the synergy of being located near several other unique retailers just like our Detroit store. There we have businesses like Citybird, Nora, Source Books nearby while in Berkley there are some well-established retailers on either side of us such as Catching Fireflies and Peninsulas. Being in an area with a strong retail presence is good for all the surrounding businesses. We also think the ample free parking in back of the business is a major convenience for our visitors."More information is available at mongersprovisions.com