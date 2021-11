Supino Pizzeria's New Center location is finally open for dine-in service

Lee Devito

Supino Pizzeria in New Center.

It seems like it was just yesterday — and by yesterday we mean 2018 — that Eastern Market staple Supino Pizzeria announced it would be opening a new location in Detroit's New Center area.In February of this year , Supino finally opened its doors — sort of. The restaurant only offered carry-out orders at the new location at 6519 Woodward Ave.But that all changes this week as the pizzeria took to social media to announce that it was finally open for dine-in and carry-out orders at its New Center location.Supino Pizzeria's owner Dave Mancini previously told Metro Times that he was looking forward to being in the restaurant heavy strip on Woodward because the energy was right."It's just a good situation to be moving into. I love the block. I love the energy there, and all my neighbors," Mancini said.