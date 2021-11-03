VegBash brings plant-based food, cruelty-free shopping, and more to Royal Oak Farmers Market

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

VegBash brings plant-based food, cruelty-free items, and more on Nov. 4.

Man, have we come a long way from the limited selection of bland Boca brand meat-free burger patties and the once elusive soy milk.



Being vegan — which means not consuming any animal products including seafood, eggs, milk, and, for some, things like honey, or gelatin products, because hooves — is no longer considered a dietary fad that, like, actually originated a long time ago with the earliest adopter of the vegan philosophy being an Arab poet al-Ma’arri somewhere around the year 1,000.



Fast forward and the number of vegans in the U.S. has grown by 600% between 2014 and 2018 and, in 2021, the options for vegan fare is becoming more and more accessible, affordable, and has even infiltrated the fast food industry. Whether you’re curious, dabbling, or a full-blown plant-based devotee, Royal Oak Farmers Market’s VegBash is a great introduction and extension of local vegan offerings. The event, which has two timed ticket options, will feature food concessions, food trucks, plant-based fare inspired by international cuisine, as well as vegan baked goods, products from local vendors, and a cruelty-free shopping bazaar. There will be entertainment, too, and exhibits from animal charities. Each attendee will be given a $5 food voucher as part of their ticket price that will go toward their initial food purchase from vendors.

Event runs from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 with two ticketed times (5 p.m.-7 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m.) at Royal Oak Farmers Market; 316 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; vegbash.com. Tickets are $5.