Monday, November 1, 2021

MasterChef is bringing the cooking competition live to Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge MasterChef Junior season 7 constestant Jaala Smith. - COURTESY OF MASTERCHEF LIVE TOUR
  • Courtesy of MasterChef Live Tour
  • MasterChef Junior season 7 constestant Jaala Smith.

If you've ever wanted to take your honorary judging of the meals cooked on MasterChef from the couch to in-person, next week is your chance.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are coming to the Fox Theatre for a live cooking competition show as a part of the MasterChef Live tour.



The immersive show will feature head-to-head cooking competitions and other challenges with former MasterChef and MasterChef Junior contestants, including Gerron Hurt, who won season 9 and is MasterChef's first Black winner.

While MasterChef is sure to warm things up at the Fox, if you're looking for the heat that chef Gordon Ramsey brings to the kitchen, you're going to be left cold.

Ramsey will not be joining the tour, but the Hell's Kitchen chef will be incorporated in other ways.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

