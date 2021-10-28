Detroit Axe is now open inside Corktown's new entertainment space The Yard

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit Axe

Detroit Axe has locations in Ferndale and Clinton Township and now, finally, in Detroit proper.

Ready, set, throw! More than two years after first announcing plans to expand to Corktown , Detroit Axe is now open for your axe throwing pleasure, er, anger.Adding to locations in Ferndale and Clinton Township, Detroit Axe is finally, well,Detroit — and is the first space dedicated to axe throwing in the city. Located inside The Yard at Corktown, an indoor/outdoor multi-use entertainment venue at 1375 Michigan Ave., the 8,000-sqft. space offers 12 lanes of hatchet throwing, as well as bar games, pinball, shuffleboard, and more than 500 board games.Need fuel to throw? There's a full bar, as well as food from Ruckus Taco Co. which specializes in "chef driven street tacos, burritos, and nachos."“We are thrilled to be part of the Corktown community and bring a new exciting community space, entertainment and restaurant to the area,” Geoff Kretchmer, partner at The Yard at Corktown and Detroit Axe said in a press release. “This concept and all of our Detroit Axe concepts are designed for groups and couples looking for a fun night out, or a company-wide activity. And once you try axe throwing, you will be surprised at how addictive and challenging it can be.”

OK — well let's hope you don't get addicted to throwing axes because we're getting major American Psycho vibes (what? It's almost Halloween) but as is the case with all of Detroit Axe locations, safety measures are enforced for guests. For one, there's no alcohol allowed in the axe throwing area and all lanes are separated by fencing because not everyone has great aim. Oh, and you have to be 14 years or older to participate.



Detroit Axe is open Wednesday-Sunday. Walk-ins are available for $20 per person for one hour of throwing or, you can make reservations for groups of up to 10 people at $40 per person, time limits vary depending on group size.





