Dave's Hot Chicken announces grand opening for Dearborn location

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

A popular Los Angeles-based Nashville Hot Chicken-style chain has arrived in Michigan.Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Michigan store on Friday at 22208 Michigan Ave., Dearborn.Founded in 2017 by chef Dave Kopushyan as a parking-lot pop-up, the company announced an expansion into Michigan and Ohio last year. The chain said it planned to open 25 locations across the two states.According to Bloomberg , the rapper Drake is now an investor in the brand. It also has investors in the same group behind Blaze Pizza.The chain's menu focuses on hot chicken sliders and tenders, with a range of seven spice levels. Sides include a house-made Kale Slaw, Mac & Cheese, and fries and cheese fries.More information on the chain can be found at daveshotchicken.com