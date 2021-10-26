Email
Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Bar Pigalle will bring a taste of France to downtown Detroit this winter

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge Mixologist Travis Fourmont and sommelier Joseph Allerton. - ANTHONY MORROW / BUREAU DETROIT
  • Anthony Morrow / Bureau Detroit
  • Mixologist Travis Fourmont and sommelier Joseph Allerton.

While a trip to Paris might be on your bucket list, a trip to downtown Detroit this winter might be enough to hold you over.

Mixologist Travis Fourmont and sommelier Joseph Allerton will bring a sip of France back to Little Paris, aka Brush Park.



Bar Pigalle will be opening this winter inside the Carlton Lofts at 2915 John R Street. The new bar and restaurant will serve dishes and craft cocktails inspired by France, and will also have a French forward selection of wines.

“You can have a high level of excellence when it comes to drinks and food and not be pretentious. We want it to be inviting to all,” said Fourmont in a press release. “We want to focus on bringing back that old school hospitality in an appealing and fun way.

The name is inspired by a Parisian trip Fourmont took where he visited the Quarter Pigalle neighborhood, an area with a vibrant nightlife and cocktail bar scene.

Currently, there is no official opening date.

