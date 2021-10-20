Gymnast Simone Biles leads 'Gold Over America' tour with fellow Olympians at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

click to enlarge Courtesy of Athleta

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

If you’ve been bumming since Aug. 9., the day after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics wrapped, don’t flip out — or do, just remember to stretch first. Detroit is getting some face time with some of the greatest gymnasts of all time, including, well, arguably the greatest gymnast of all time.



Serving up Olympic gold realness via the 35-city Gold Over America Tour are decorated gymnasts Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, and Simone Biles, among others. “The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo,” Biles said in a statement. “Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”



The spectacle, which is described as “a high-energy gymnastics-meets-pop concert spectacular,” will feature the performers’ famous routines as well as career highlights and personal videos. The performance will also give fans an opportunity to dance in the show’s finale alongside all the gymnasts. But didn’t all these incredible athletes just perform for millions of people? Why do it again, without the allure of taking home the gold? Well, event organizers say the tour emerged from the gymnasts “personal values of empowerment, friendship, positive body image, mental health awareness, and self-confidence.”



And this isn’t coming out of nowhere — in fact, mental health among athletes, performers, and youth was something that was thrust into the spotlight when Biles, a four-time gold medal champion and most decorated U.S. athlete of all time, withdrew from the individual all around competition finals during this year’s Olympics in an effort to prioritize her mental health. “I have to put my pride aside,” Biles said after pulling out. “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. That’s why I decided to take a step back.”



Can we give her a gold medal for being a badass?

Event begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $26.50+.