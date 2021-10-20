Eastern Market Brewing Co. partners with Detroit Pistons for limited edition can

click to enlarge Courtsey of Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s limited edition Pistons can.

While the Detroit Pistons are slamming buckets on the court this season, the rest of us can slam a brew in honor of them.



Eastern Market Brewing Co. (EMBC) has teamed up with the Detroit Pistons to produce a limited edition co-branded cans that will be available all season.



“We quickly realized that the Detroit Pistons were the perfect fit," said EMBC's managing partner, Dayne Bartscht, in a press release. "Like us, they are a local organization on the rise with a young core and unlimited potential, invested in the community and looking to build upon the city’s rich history and traditions.”

The first can is D-Up, a Kolsch with lemon and lime, which will be available in EMBC's taproom before landing on shelves wherever EBMC cans are sold.



The brewery says it is currently in discussions to make its cans available at Little Caesars Arena this season, and also looking to incorporate the cans into Pistons VIP events.



While D-Up is the first of the collaboration, the EBMC is already working on its next can, a New England IPA.



