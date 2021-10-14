Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Dearborn's AlTayeb named one of the best 50 restaurants in the U.S. by the New York Times

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 11:56 AM

Kudos are in order for Dearborn's AlTayeb, which was the only Michigan spot to make The New York Times' new list of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

The Lebanese restaurant, located on Warren Avenue, originally opened in Garden City four years ago. It opened its doors in Dearborn just before the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, the Detroit Free Press reports.



The restaurants are known for serving up traditional Lebanese breakfast, like ful, a fava bean stew.

The New York Times says:

Ali Hamade and his son-in-law, Ahmad Sanji (pictured), opened the first AlTayeb — “the delicious” in Arabic — as a sub shop in 2017. That original location, in nearby Garden City, dropped the sandwiches after it became locally famous for its weekend-only Lebanese breakfasts. The evolution continued when this larger, convivial location opened last year. The all-day menu includes breakfast dishes like fatteh and makanek sausages with sunny-side-up eggs, along with versions of Levantine staples (cheese-stuffed baby eggplants, 10 varieties of foul and hummus, hot-to-the-touch batata harra) that stand out in a Detroit metro area teeming with them.

