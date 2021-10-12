Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Budweiser launches limited edition tallboys infused with the 'sounds of Detroit'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 12, 2021 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge Budweiser Detroit Music tallBoy. - COURTESY PHOTO VIA BUDWEISER
  • Courtesy photo via Budweiser
  • Budweiser Detroit Music tallBoy.

If you're a plant parent then you're probably used to the idea of music affecting your plants' mood, and even making them bloom a little different.

Now imagine that same concept, but make it beer.



Budweiser announced the limited release of their Detroit Music tallboys, like regular Budweiser tallboys but infused with the sounds that make Detroit music great.

During the brewing process, the musical stylings of Detroit artists The Temptations and Alice Cooper were played through speakers surrounding the beer tanks.

There were only 500 cans produced and each can is labeled with what sound helped amplify its brewing process. The cans labeled R&B were brewed to the Temps, while the cans labeled rock were brewed to Cooper.

The Detroit Music tallboys are sold exclusively in Detroit wherever Budweiser is sold.

