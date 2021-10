Give Thanks Bakery opens second location in Detroit's Midtown

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Give Thanks Bakery.

There are people who thank the coffee gods every morning for making their day tolerable, and now Detroiters will be able to give more thanks to the coffee and pastry heavens as Rochester's Give Thanks Bakery has opened its second location in Midtown.The bakery is the first tenant in the newly renovated first floor of The Plaza building.The nearly 700-square-foot location will serve the European artisan breads and pastries that Give Thanks has become most known for. Keeping with the Euro theme the bakery also offers Illy Coffee, an Italian coffee brand based in Trieste, Italy.Give Thanks Bakery in Midtown is open for business and will host its ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at 3800 Woodward Ave.