Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Kellogg's workers in Battle Creek are on strike, demanding better wages

Posted By on Tue, Oct 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge BAKERY, CONFECTIONERY, TOBACCO WORKERS AND GRAIN MILLERS INTERNATIONAL UNION
  • Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union

Workers at Kellogg's, the beloved Battle Creek-headquartered maker of breakfast cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes, and Frosted Flakes, went on strike Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) President Anthony Shelton, the workers are demanding better wages and benefits.



The strike includes more than 1,400 BCTGM members in Battle Creek; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Nebraska; and Memphis, Tennessee.

Shelton writes:
“The BCTGM International Union stands in unwavering Solidarity with our courageous Brothers and Sisters who are on strike against the Kellogg Company.

For more than a year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers around the country have been working long, hard hours, day in and day out, to produce Kellogg ready-to-eat cereals for American families.

Kellogg’s response to these loyal, hardworking employees has been to demand these workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay. The company continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections that workers have had for decades.

Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, without regard for the well-being of the hardworking men and women who make the products that have created the company’s massive profits.

We are proud of our Kellogg members for taking a strong stand against this company’s greed and we will support them for as long as it takes to force Kellogg to negotiate a fair contract that rewards them for their hard work and dedication and protects the future of all Kellogg workers.”
According to The Detroit News, Kellogg's spokesperson Kris Bahner said the company is "disappointed by the union’s decision to strike," adding that its workers made an average of $120,000 a year last year.

"Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. RTEC employees that are among the industry’s best," Bahner said. "Our offer includes increases to pay and benefits for our employees, while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business."

BCTGM communications director Corrina A. Christensen tells Metro Times the strike is by local Kellogg's unions.

"There is not a sanctioned boycott of Kellogg cereals by the BCTGM or the AFL-CIO," Christensen tells Metro Times. "However if consumers were to take it upon themselves to vow not to buy Kellogg cereals until workers get a fair contract… that is up to the consumer. 😊"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Bites »

Trending

Everything we saw at the grand opening of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit
Stab Back Better
Ferndale Pride, American Speed Festival, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ is a benign, happy piece of trash
The software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Bites

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New Italian restaurant to open in Royal Oak in the former HopCat building this fall Read More

  2. Clawson’s Sozai might be the best sushi bar in Michigan Read More

  3. Claim Eminem team stole 'Mom's Spaghetti' recipe appears to be a hoax Read More

  4. Doctor, wife, and mother of three launches Michigan-based luxury wine Read More

  5. 'Great American Baking Show' star Chris Tucker will give Southern fare some vegan flair in Hazel Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation