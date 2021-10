Kellogg's workers in Battle Creek are on strike, demanding better wages

click to enlarge Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union

“The BCTGM International Union stands in unwavering Solidarity with our courageous Brothers and Sisters who are on strike against the Kellogg Company.



For more than a year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers around the country have been working long, hard hours, day in and day out, to produce Kellogg ready-to-eat cereals for American families.



Kellogg’s response to these loyal, hardworking employees has been to demand these workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay. The company continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections that workers have had for decades.



Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, without regard for the well-being of the hardworking men and women who make the products that have created the company’s massive profits.



We are proud of our Kellogg members for taking a strong stand against this company’s greed and we will support them for as long as it takes to force Kellogg to negotiate a fair contract that rewards them for their hard work and dedication and protects the future of all Kellogg workers.”

Workers at Kellogg's, the beloved Battle Creek-headquartered maker of breakfast cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes, and Frosted Flakes, went on strike Tuesday.According to a statement from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) President Anthony Shelton, the workers are demanding better wages and benefits.The strike includes more than 1,400 BCTGM members in Battle Creek; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Nebraska; and Memphis, Tennessee.Shelton writes:According to The Detroit News , Kellogg's spokesperson Kris Bahner said the company is "disappointed by the union’s decision to strike," adding that its workers made an average of $120,000 a year last year."Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. RTEC employees that are among the industry’s best," Bahner said. "Our offer includes increases to pay and benefits for our employees, while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business."BCTGM communications director Corrina A. Christensen tellsthe strike is by local Kellogg's unions."There is not a sanctioned boycott of Kellogg cereals by the BCTGM or the AFL-CIO," Christensen tells. "However if consumers were to take it upon themselves to vow not to buy Kellogg cereals until workers get a fair contract… that is up to the consumer. 😊"