Of Rice & Men opens dine-in restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor

What started as a carryout and delivery pop-up inside of Blue LLama Jazz Club in downtown Ann Arbor has since turned into a new sit-down, brick-and-mortar dining establishment.
Of Rice & Men is a modern Asian restaurant that moved into 312 S. Main St, Ann Arbor, right next door to Blue LLama Jazz Club.
While the restaurant had a grand opening last year, a spokeswoman says it was forced to close shortly after due to the pandemic.
"Like many businesses during COVID-19, Of Rice & Men was forced to close shortly after our original grand opening," Blue Llama directory of marketing and private events Ashley Saunders says in an email. "But during that time we updated our space, changed our menu, and are happy to re-open!"
The former Asian pop-up will continue its menu of Asian-inspired dishes, cooked using locally and globally sourced ingredients. Of Rice & Men not only includes a variety of sake selections, but craft cocktails and a selection of Japanese whisky and Asian beers.
Of Rice & Men is open from 5-11 p.m Tuesday-Saturday.
