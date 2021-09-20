Email
Monday, September 20, 2021

Detroit’s Mudgie’s Deli launches crowdsourced campaign to help pay workers

Posted By on Mon, Sep 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Greg Mudge of Mudgie's Deli died at the age of 46 on Sept. 5. - DONTAE ROCKYMORE
  • Dontae Rockymore
  • Greg Mudge of Mudgie's Deli died at the age of 46 on Sept. 5.

The sudden passing of Greg Mudge, founder of Corktown staple Mudgie’s Deli, hit Detroit’s culinary community very hard.

Since the news broke, an outpouring of support and condolences flooded social media as many paid their respect to Mudge.

The deli announced it would be closing temporarily for bereavement while Mudgie’s staff, family, and community mourned the loss of the beloved owner.

Over the weekend, Mudge’s wife, Liza, created a GoFundMe campaign asking for donations to help reopen Mudgie’s Deli and to support its staff as it has had to shut down for two weeks.

Liza was asking for $20,000 and as of Monday the campaign has raised over $38,000.

According to the GoFundMe post, any excess funds will be donated to The Greening of Detroit, Mudge’s favorite local organization.

The restaurant was supposed to open a second outpost at the new Meijer Rivertown Market at 1475 E. Jefferson Ave. expected to open next month, but a spokesman says that the restaurant's opening will likely be delayed due to the death of Mudge.

