That tiny little Meijer announced in 2017 is finally opening in Detroit next month

Four years after it was announced, Meijer's small-format grocery store in Detroit is about to get fresh when it opens next month.The long-awaited Rivertown Market — the fourth boutique concept from the Grand Rapids-based chain — finally has an opening date: Oct. 6.Located at 1475 E. Jefferson Ave., Rivertown Market broke ground in 2020 and starting next month it will open its doors to offer a " mix of local, fresh food, and value to customers in the region ," according to store manager Marcus Reliford.And we're talkinglocal. Not only will Rivertown Market stock more than 2,000 products from local vendors including Pizzaman Pizza, Bon Bon Bon, MexiBake Bakery, Pietrzyk Pierogi, Ma Cohens fish, Cyntsational Popcorn, and Crystal Eikcaj Skincare, but the small-format grocer will feature outposts of several popular Detroit spots, like Great Lakes Coffee and Corktown's Mudgie's Deli.The 42,000-square-foot store — 4,700-square-feet of which is dedicated to the produce department, complete with a 52-foot tall produce wall — is about a fifth of the size of a full-service Meijer location, and roughly double the size of the Midtown Whole Foods. It will offer 100 parking lot spaces and an additional 30 street spots. (And let us pray the parking situation isn't nearly as homicidal as Whole Foods because we literally.)Unlike full-service Meijer stores, Rivertown Market won't offer aselection of non-grocery wares like bins of discount DVDs. However, the small but mighty shop will offer a selection of home essentials like paper towels and toilet paper, cleaning supplies, baby and pet items, over-the-counter medicine and vitamins, as well as beauty staples and dental care items. Mostly, though, Rivertown Market will focus on fresh prepared foods, a meat counter, deli, bakery, produce, flowers, and a 14-foot tall liquor shelf with a rolling ladder so you can be the Belle of the booze.Sounds fancy, huh? Per a press release, prices are expected to be lower than full-service Meijer stores.For more information about Rivertown Market and employment opportunities, see rivertownmarket.com

