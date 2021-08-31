Email
Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Red Hook cafe and bakery opens a third location along Detroit riverfront

Posted By on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge The exterior of Red Hook's West VIllage location. - MT FILE PHOTO
  • MT File photo
  • The exterior of Red Hook's West VIllage location.

Over the weekend, The Red Hook cafe celebrated the opening of its third location with a soft launch. The new bakery and coffee shop, named The Red Hook Greenway, is located at 2761 E. Jefferson Ave. near the Detroit riverfront.

Sandi Haeselgrave, the owner of  Red Hook, told Model D she had plans to open two new locations but the pandemic made her change it to one new location. She chose the location on the Dennis Archer Greenway because she noticed the cafe’s West Village location received a lot of traffic from bicyclists, and the greenway has a bike path along it.

Currently, all Red Hook locations are walk-up only as the interior has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is not an expected date for the reopening of inside seating, there is outside seating available at the Greenway location.

