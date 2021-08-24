Email
Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Pizza Hut says its 'Detroit-style' pizza was such a hit that it's bringing it back

Posted By on Tue, Aug 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Pizza Hut debuted a "Detroit-style" pizza earlier this year. - COURTESY OF PIZZA HUT
  • Courtesy of Pizza Hut
  • Pizza Hut debuted a "Detroit-style" pizza earlier this year.

Despite mixed reviews, national chain Pizza Hut says the "Detroit-style" pizza it debuted earlier this year was such a success that it's already bringing back the limited-time offering.

"Detroit-Style was a hit from the moment it launched," Pizza Hut general manager David Graves said in a statement. "Once it sold out, our customers have been asking for it back. This is actually the fastest we've brought back a pizza in over 10 years."



Pizza Hut's take on the Detroit classic will be available for Hut Rewards members on Tuesday and to the general public starting on Wednesday. While the menu offers three variations (Double Pepperoni, Meaty Deluxe, and Supremo), the pizzas are also able to be customizable for the first time, with up to five toppings.

The company says its recipe took more than 500 iterations over the course of more than a year to develop, and that the pizzas sold out two weeks earlier than expected when it first rolled them out in January. The company also says that searches for "Detroit-style" pizza peaked on Google after its launch.

The move comes after Detroit-style pizza has trended in recent years, with restaurants across the world trying their hand at the Motor City's crispy, rectangular pies.

However, some Detroit-style pizza aficionados have deemed Pizza Hut's take to be inauthentic, including one reviewer who told The Washington Post that the vibe was so off that "[anyone] who grew up in Detroit would probably be offended."

Nevertheless, the company says that its Detroit-style pizza was most popular on its home turf, where demand was double the national average. The company also says the launch helped it make its best quarterly sales in a decade.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times.

