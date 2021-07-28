Detroit Whisky Festival will get you tipsy at Eastern Market

If there was ever a time to indulge in some hard whisky drinking, it’s now … and, well, like, the last 16 months or, for most of us, our whisky habit started on Nov. 8, 2016. With climate change raging, COVID variants popping, and K*nye West doing whatever it is he’s doing, we have very few reasons to not drink.
Touted as Detroit’s boldest whiskey event, the Detroit Whisky Festival invites guests to sample whiskeys, bourbons, and ryes from around the world, as well as cocktails crafted by Detroit’s finest tastemakers. The festival, which is returning to Eastern Market’s Shed 5, offers guests 10 spirit and/or cocktail samples, which means you should absolutely enlist a DD or be ready to throw some coin at a rideshare service.
Now, while the Detroit Whisky Festival is all fun and games, it’s also an opportunity to shine a light on a charity. This year, the fest has partnered with Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles (O.A.T.S.), which provides equine-assisted therapy for more than 100 children and adults with physical and/or emotional disabilities. Worried about getting a wee bit too tipsy? Nothing a few bucks can’t fix, as there will be food available for an additional cost. But can you really put a cost on hangover-preventive measures? We drink not.
Event runs from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at Eastern Market, Shed 5; 2810 Russell St., Detroit; eventbrite.com. $50.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
