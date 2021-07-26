ImaginATE brings creativity and fine dining to downtown Royal Oak

click image Photo via Skullmapping/YouTube

ImaginATE Restaurant incorporates 3D projection mapping, developed by Skullmapping, into its chef's table dining experience.

Chef Omar Mitchell hit several roadblocks when he opened his fine-dining restaurant, Table No. 2, on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion in 2019. First it was the city’s construction on Livernois that slowed his business through February of 2020, then soon after the pandemic hit. Despite those challenges, the doors to Table No. 2 shuttered (for now) after the building’s owner opted to sell the space last summer, forcing Mitchell out of the space.

While things are still being worked out for Table No. 2, Mitchell has created a new fine dining experience that combines creativity and futuristic technology in downtown Royal Oak.

ImaginATE opened over the weekend at 401 S. Lafayette St., the site of the former Bistro 82 restuarant , and serves a side of creativity with some of its dishes. Want a tomahawk steak served with a ridiculously large fork or popcorn shrimp brought to the table in an actual popcorn maker? ImaginATE is your spot.

What’s most innovating and exciting has to be the 3D dining chef’s table experience. In collaboration with TableMation Studios, ImaginATE turns your dinner plate into virtual art by using 3D projection mapping developed by Skullmapping



For more information, including reservations, visit imaginaterestaurant.com.