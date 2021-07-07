Frame in Hazel Park to host 'Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns' contestant for vegan feast takeover

click to enlarge Courtesy of frame

The first vegan contestant on 'Hell's Kitchen' will serve a vegan feast at frame in Hazel Park for a pop-up event.

Is it hot in here, or is it just Hell’s Kitchen?

Meat your maker — er, meet your meatless maker as Chef Josie Clemens takes over Frame in Hazel Park for a vegan feast fit for, well, vegans.



The Michigan-born chef recently competed during season 20 of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns helmed by the king of mean cuisine Gordon Ramsay, who once famously smashed a contestant’s face in between two pieces of bread and called her an idiot sandwich. Iconic.



Anyway, Clemens made history as the show’s first-ever vegan chef and is one of 18 aspiring chefs vying for the prize, but now that filming has ended (her season was actually filmed in 2019 pre-pandemic) the 24-year-old Macomb County native is bringing some of her vegan prowess to a metro Detroit hotspot known for hosting thematic pop-ups. The plant-based ticketed takeover will include a bountiful vegan meal with optional wine pairings for an additional cost.

Seatings are available for 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, July, 11 and 6 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at Frame, 23839 John R Rd., Hazel Park; framehazelpark.com; Dinner is $65 per person, wine pairings available for purchase.