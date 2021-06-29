Table and Bar

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Table and Bar

There's a whimsical, boozy 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed pop-up coming to Detroit

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge The Alice will pop up in Detroit this September. - COURTESY THE ALICE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING EXPERIENCE
  • Courtesy The Alice: An Immersive Drinking Experience
  • The Alice will pop up in Detroit this September.

Let's be honest, we're all mad here and no, we're not referring to our reliance on a bedside microwave. Wait, what?

Anyway, for those who may color themselves curious — or curiouser — there's a boozy Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up coming to Detroit.



The Alice: An Immersive Drinking Experience is scheduled to open on Sept. 1 at a Detroit location that has yet to be revealed, and promises a down-the-rabbit hole experience complete with an interactive and Mad Hatter-inspired boozy tea party.

The event, which had previously sold out in Sydney and Melbourne and touts itself as a "theatrical alternative reality," invites guests to create their own Wonderland teapot cocktails, indulge in some "Eat Me" cake, solve riddles, paint the roses red, play flamingo croquet, and more. Oh, and the event's concessions sadly will not shrink you down to the size of a mouse, nor blow you up to the size of a house.

Per a press release, tickets are $40 per person and include a 90-minute experience with two cocktails, cake, and enchanted photo opportunities. We're not sure how the U.S. pop-up will compare to the three-story Australian version, but, given the timed ticketing, it's probably best to not be late for this very important, and limited time, date.

Tickets are on sale via ExploreHidden.com.

