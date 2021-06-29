NY-based Mister Dips set to serve burgers in Detroit’s Parker’s Alley starting July 1

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Mister Dips's signature griddle burgers.

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Detroit is getting a new burger restaurant.

Mister Dips, a griddle-style burger joint by chef Andrew Carmellini that first opened in New York City, will open its first Detroit location on Thursday, July 1.

It's Mister Dips's third location. The company began in a retrofitted 1974 Airstream trailer in Brooklyn in 2016 before opening a brick-and-mortar in Manhattan this year.

The company serves signature griddle burgers, waffle fries, and "Dairy Dips," or soft-serve ice cream cones. It also offers "Dipsy Doozy" (described as a "thick-aaazz shake" on its menu") and the "Boozy Doozy" (self-explanatory).

The restaurant will open at 19 E. Grand River Ave., Detroit in Parker’s Alley, near the Shinola Hotel.

More information is available at misterdips.com.

