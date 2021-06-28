Detroit restaurant Honest John's temporarily closed due to flooding

On June 26, popular bar and restaurant Honest John's was temporarily closed due to flooding after last weekend’s heavy rainfall.
According to their Facebook, Honest John's will be closed for the remainder of the week.
"We're still drying out from the rain this weekend and will be closed for the remainder of the week," management wrote in a Facebook post. "We'll see you soon!"
The next day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County due to the impact of severe floods throughout Detroit.
Many businesses, residences, and roads are still flooded, and there are still power outages in many parts of the city. More rain is expected later this week.
American Red Cross is offering shelter for those who were affected by flooding.
In the meantime, the city has created an emergency hotline, 313-267-8000, for people to report property damage and receive disaster-relief funds. Online claims can be made here. The State of Michigan has some non-emergency aid info here.
