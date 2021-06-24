Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market opens in Detroit this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market

Local artisans, craftsmen, farmers, and growers will gather this weekend for the 3rd Annual Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market.

Local artisans, craftsmen, farmers, and growers will gather this weekend for the 3rd Annual Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market. The market saw a late start last summer as COVID-19 delayed the opening by a month, but organizers have high hopes for the post-pandemic summer affair.

Minya Irby, community agriculturist and the farmers market manager, has lived in the Jefferson Chalmers area her whole life. Irby credits her grandfather for teaching her the importance of working and purchasing land in order to sustain family, legacy, and community. In 2019, Irby looked for an area that would eventually become a community resource.

“The goal is to become an agribusiness resource center for economic growth throughout the community, during the days of the Covid-19 pandemic we learned that having all of our food shipped in can be problematic and having a strong local supply is important,” Irby said in a statement.

Partnering with Wayne and Myrtle Thompson of Feedom Freedom Growers, Irby hopes that residents continue to take pride in the space and have the desire to grow their own produce while sharing with the community.

This year’s market features over 25 vendors and will also offer live cooking demonstrations and feature live music performances.

Though COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market will have masks and hand sanitizer available, as well as a hand-washing station. The market will run every 2nd and 4th Sunday from June 27th to October 10th.

Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market, 2-6 p.m.; Fox Creek Pavilion; 903 Manistique St, Detroit.