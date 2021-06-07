Green Dot Stables doubles down on firing Black woman who made 'light-skinned' joke

At Green Dot Stables, our company’s strength is our inclusive and respectful environment for our customers and employees. This requires everyone who works at Green Dot to uphold our values concerning the treatment of our employees and customers.
Recently, disciplinary action was taken against an employee for multiple instances of violating our written policy against harassment. When this private personnel matter became public, we were brief in our initial comments out of respect for the privacy of the individual and the remainder of our staff. This individual initially asked for communications to be made directly to an attorney, which we chose to respect. Unfortunately, during our silence, there have been multiple instances of harassment and threatening comments directed to other members of our staff.
The current narrative regarding what happened is simply not accurate. During this employee's seven shifts of employment, this individual engaged in a string of unprofessional conduct towards multiple employees of different races/national origins and sexual orientation. Despite counseling, the behavior did not change.
As we have emphasized in the past (and will continue to do so in diversity, equity and inclusion training) any biases, stereotyping, or actions that create an intimidating, offensive or hostile experience for our employees or customers will not be tolerated.
