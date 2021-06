Argentinian-inspired Barda to open in former Magnet space in Detroit this month

click to enlarge Emma Sandler

Avión Cayendo.

Barda, a new Argentinian-inspired restaurant that will take over the space of the short-lived Magnet in Detroit's Core City neighborhood, is set for a grand opening on June 10.Magnet closed last year amid the pandemic shutdown after less than a year in business, a venture by the owners of Corktown's popular Takoi restaurant. Barda will make use of the spot's open fire grill for its menu by Chef Javier Bardauil, who came up through the famed Argentinian chef Francis Mallmann's Patagonia Sur restaurant in Buenos Aires. Bardauil is joined by Chef Michael Goldberg, of the Israeli-inspired Allenby of the former Fort Street Galley food hall, which closed in early 2020 "Using ancestral methods of Patagonian cooking, Barda's open fire is the very soul of the restaurant’s dining experience," the owners say in a press release. "Behind the Food Bar is an assortment of grills with varying flame intensities that are used for every dish."They add, "Through our unique, no gas open-fire kitchen, we hope to showcase our modern take on an ancient style of cooking to the Detroit community and beyond."According to the release, Barda will use premium ingredients sourced locally or imported from Argentina.Menu highlights include Glazed Beets with ajoblanco and raspberries; Chorizo Argentino with fennel and lemon; Tira de Asado, tender short rib with pepper-coriander crust; and Carne Y Hueso, with bone marrow, beef tartare and horseradish served with toast.A drink menu includes Argentina's beloved Fernet amaro, as well as a selection of Argentinian wines, South American-inspired libations, and local craft beers.The restaurant, located at 4824 Grand River Ave., Detroit, seats 113, with a 40-seat patio with a bonfire.Detroit Metro Times