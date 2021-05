You can sample Black-owned spirits at Detroit's Yum Village this weekend

click to enlarge D. Ericson & Associates Public Relations

Less than five years after it launched, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is now the top-selling Black-owned spirit company . Named after Nathaniel "Nearest" Green, a former slave who taught Jack Daniel how to distill, the company has helped usher in a new appreciation for African Americans' contributions to the spirits industry.But they're not the only Black-owned business in that space — and this weekend, you can sample some of the other players.From 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, Detroit's Yum Village Marketplace and Pantry is hosting a spirit tasting event being billed as the first of its kind. "Taste of Black Spirits" will showcase more than 30 Black-owned spirit brands, including a made-in-Michigan sparkling wine from Motu Viget Brut.Other brands include Red Hazel spiced whiskey, Cajun Fire beer, Den of Thieves flavored whiskey, LS cream liqueur, Duke and Dame flavored whiskey, and Island Jon vodka.And, of course, Uncle Nearest.Tickets for the event are $50-$75 and available at Eventbrite , and include three drink taste tickets, one cocktail ticket, four food taste tickets, live entertainment, and a "swag bag." Brand ambassadors from the companies will also be on hand as well. More information is available on Taste of Black Spirit's Instagram page Yum Village Marketplace and Pantry is located at 6500 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-334-6099; yumvillage.com