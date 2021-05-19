A tiki-themed pedal pub is coming to Detroit

click to enlarge Detroit Rolling Pub

Detroit Rolling Pub's new tiki-themed pedal pub.

From the folks who brought us the Detroit Rolling Pub pedal pubs and Aloha Tiki Tours boats comes a new attraction that combines both.

The owners are debuting a new tiki-themed pedal pub, which they claim is the world's first.

The thatch-roof and bamboo-accented pedal pubs can seat 16. Like the Aloha Tiki Tour boats, drinks are BYOB. Tours are two hours and launch from Bookie's Bar and Grill.

According to a Facebook post, all customers will get a $20 gift card to use at Boookie's after the tour.

Tours are $295 Monday-Thursday, $375 on Fridays, $400 on Saturdays, and $345 on Sundays.

The cost for the tiki pedal pub is $295 Monday-Thursday, $375 on Fridays, $400 on Saturday, and $345 on Sundays.

More information is available at detroitrollingpub.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

