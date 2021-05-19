Email
Wednesday, May 19, 2021

A tiki-themed pedal pub is coming to Detroit

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM

click to enlarge Detroit Rolling Pub's new tiki-themed pedal pub. - DETROIT ROLLING PUB
  • Detroit Rolling Pub
  • Detroit Rolling Pub's new tiki-themed pedal pub.

From the folks who brought us the Detroit Rolling Pub pedal pubs and Aloha Tiki Tours boats comes a new attraction that combines both.

The owners are debuting a new tiki-themed pedal pub, which they claim is the world's first.

The thatch-roof and bamboo-accented pedal pubs can seat 16. Like the Aloha Tiki Tour boats, drinks are BYOB. Tours are two hours and launch from Bookie's Bar and Grill.

According to a Facebook post, all customers will get a $20 gift card to use at Boookie's after the tour.

Tours are $295 Monday-Thursday, $375 on Fridays, $400 on Saturdays, and $345 on Sundays.

The cost for the tiki pedal pub is $295 Monday-Thursday, $375 on Fridays, $400 on Saturday, and $345 on Sundays.

More information is available at detroitrollingpub.com.

May 19, 2021

