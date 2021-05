Royal Oak's Pinky's Rooftop reopens with new menu

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Pinky's Ice Pops — a glass of wine glass with a liquor-infused ice popsicle sticking out of it.

The quirky, highly Instagrammable Pinky's Rooftop is set to reopen for the first time since the pandemic ground Royal Oak's nightlife to a halt.The bar is set to reopen just in time for happy hour at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. It will hold temporary hours from 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday for now and expand in the coming weeks, according to a press release.Pinky's also launching a revamped menu with items including boozy Pinky's Ice Pops popsicles, Nashville Chicken sliders, short rib wonton tacos, and more.Given the labor shortage in the hospitality industry due to the pandemic, Pinky's owners Adam Merkel Restaurant Group says it's also hiring 150 new employees across its restaurants, with a hiring incentive that includes $500 for hourly employees and $1,000 for salaried managers.

Pinky’s Rooftop opened in 2019 at the second level of 100 S. Main St., Royal Oak, in the former Red Fox Rooftop space.

Detroit Metro Times