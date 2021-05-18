Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Royal Oak's Pinky's Rooftop reopens with new menu

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge Pinky's Ice Pops — a glass of wine glass with a liquor-infused ice popsicle sticking out of it. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Pinky's Ice Pops — a glass of wine glass with a liquor-infused ice popsicle sticking out of it.

The quirky, highly Instagrammable Pinky's Rooftop is set to reopen for the first time since the pandemic ground Royal Oak's nightlife to a halt.

The bar is set to reopen just in time for happy hour at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. It will hold temporary hours from 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday for now and expand in the coming weeks, according to a press release.



Pinky's also launching a revamped menu with items including boozy Pinky's Ice Pops popsicles, Nashville Chicken sliders, short rib wonton tacos, and more.

Given the labor shortage in the hospitality industry due to the pandemic, Pinky's owners Adam Merkel Restaurant Group says it's also hiring 150 new employees across its restaurants, with a hiring incentive that includes $500 for hourly employees and $1,000 for salaried managers.

Pinky’s Rooftop opened in 2019 at the second level of 100 S. Main St., Royal Oak, in the former Red Fox Rooftop space.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

The judgment of history
Moms behind bars: Photo project shines light on how Michigan’s criminal justice system fails families
Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy
Savage Love: Dramatis personae
Free Will Astrology (May 12-18)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit-area workers can get a free $25 gift card if they get a COVID-19 vaccine at Clark Park on Friday Read More

  2. Former New Center Eatery is now Joe Louis Southern Kitchen Read More

  3. Detroit's historic Baker's Keyboard Lounge awarded $40k preservation grant Read More

  4. Shake Shack will open its fifth Michigan location in Rochester Hills Read More

  5. 'Downtown Street Eats' food trucks return to Detroit parks on Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation