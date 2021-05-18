Email
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Cluck Norris Ass-Kickin’ Chicken ghost kitchen opens in metro Detroit

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

A Chuck Norris-themed Nashville chicken restaurant is now serving its "black-belt quality" sandwiches in metro Detroit. The new spot has no physical address, however.



"Cluck Norris Ass-Kickin' Chicken" is a so-called "virtual kitchen" that operates as a delivery-only restaurant out of Northville's Rusty Bucket. The brand launched in Columbus, Ohio, in March and is expanding to Rusty Bucket locations across the country.

"Ever feel like you have an alter-ego? We do," Jim Sauter, vice president of Rusty Bucket, said in a statement. "As consumers' expectations for restaurant dining and delivery have changed and evolved over the past year, the idea of Cluck Norris was born to reach guests in a fun, new way, highlighting an area of our culinary ability we feel very confident in. We are thrilled to launch this fun virtual brand that will deliver quality, fresh, flavorful chicken favorites, ice-cold beverages, and more right to your doorstep."

The menu includes a spicy "Angry Bird" sandwich, wings, chicharrones, and sauces, including a colorfully named "HOLY CLUCK!!" hot sauce. It's only available in the Northville area for now through DoorDash and soon on UberEats, but the company says it plans to expand to additional Detroit-area locations in the coming weeks.

More information is available at CluckNorrisChicken.com.

The pandemic has seen the rise of "ghost kitchens" and "virtual restaurants," delivery-only restaurants that operate out of existing kitchens or shared commissary spaces. Chuck E. Cheese started selling "premium" takeout pizza as Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, and Guy Fieri launched a number of Flavortown Kitchens in metro Detroit.

