Thursday, May 13, 2021

Detroit-area workers can get a free $25 gift card if they get a COVID-19 vaccine at Clark Park on Friday

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 1:52 PM

Up to 400 Detroit-area workers in restaurants, hospitality, and retail can receive a free $25 Visa gift card if they get a COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Southwest Detroit's Clark Park.

The vaccination drive is from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at 1130 Clark St., Detroit.



Proof of health insurance is not required, and no appointment is necessary. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available, which will be administered by the City of Detroit Health Department.

“Our message to the Latino community in southwest Detroit is simple: Getting a COVID-19 vaccination Friday at Clark Park will save lives and help our local economy move forward,” said Eva Dewaelsche, chair of the Protect Michigan Commission’s Lantinx workgroup.

Transportation, Spanish-language interpreters, and wheelchair-accessible accommodations are also available. People can call Detroit's COVID-19 hotline at 313-876-4000 or email dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov for more information.

The effort was announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Protect Michigan Commission, the Small Business Association of Michigan, and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association. The event is co-sponsored by the Mexican Hubbard Communities Main Street Program, Southwest Detroit Business Association, Clark Park Coalition Detroit, West Vernon and Springwells Business Improvement District, the City of Detroit, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials say the Detroit event is the first in a series of vaccination clinics that will be held in communities across the state to encourage vaccinations.

To date, Michigan has administered 4,488,318 doses of the vaccines. Whitmer says that when 70% of the state's eligible population is vaccinated, pandemic restrictions will largely be lifted.

