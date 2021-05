Eastern Market Brewing Co. expands to Royal Oak

click to enlarge Courtesy of Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Detroit's Eastern Market Brewing Co. will expand into the former ROAK Brewing Co. space in Royal Oak. ROAK announced the closure of the 17,000 square-foot facility in 2020.It's the second expansion for Eastern Market Brewing Co., which opened in Detroit in 2017. In 2020, it expanded to Ferndale's former Axle Brewing Co. to form the Ferndale Project , a brewery that also houses businesses including Dooped Donuts, Detroit-style pizza, and a home-delivery service called Peddler."Like many throughout our industry, 2020 was a whirlwind," Eastern market Brewing Co. founder Dayne Bartscht said in a statement. "We had to get creative to survive. Fast forward to today and all of our hard work has led to multiple new opportunities that we're excited to explore. From home beer delivery to coffee to donuts to Detroit-style pizza, the team has been busy."The company says it will use the new space at 330 E. Lincoln, Royal Oak to focus on barrel-aged beers. An opening date has not been set, but the company says they hope to open it to the public before the end of the year.Detroit Metro Times