Thursday, May 6, 2021

'Downtown Street Eats' food trucks return to Detroit parks on Friday

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge Food trucks are returning in downtown Detroit. - DOWNTOWN DETROIT PARTNERSHIP
  • Downtown Detroit Partnership
  • Food trucks are returning in downtown Detroit.

Food trucks are back in Detroit.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership's "Detroit Street Eats" program will see food trucks return to Detroit's parks and public areas starting Friday. The program will start with trucks in Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade and expand to other parks throughout the season, according to a press release.



The trucks will be open for businesses between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

"As we emerge further from the pandemic, the DDP continues to deliver innovative offerings that allow residents, employees, friends, and families to come together safely and celebrate summer in Downtown Detroit parks and public spaces," Robert F. Gregory, chief planning and public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, said in a statement. "The DDP is proud to provide economic opportunities to Detroit and metro Detroit culinary small businesses and food truck operators, who are working to bounce back from the hard hit the restaurant industry took during the pandemic. We are committed to showcasing and highlighting them in our Downtown Street Eats program and inviting visitors to come out and grab their food to go or eat onsite outdoors in the warm sun or under shaded seating areas in the parks."

Participating food trucks include Detroit's Original Seafood Truck, Smoke Ring BBQ, Los Dos Amigos, Curbside 313, Brass Kitchen, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Impasto, Little Brother’s Burgers, and two new soul-themed trucks, Tasty Fixin’s Catering Co. and B.L. Ellis Catering.

"I'm really excited to showcase my cuisine specialties out of my mobile soul food kitchen in Downtown Detroit and tell all my friends and family to come out to support me, as well as introduce my food to new folks," B.L. Ellis Catering owner Sheryl Ellis said in a statement. "The pandemic definitely set me back, but it didn’t curtail my longtime dream of launching a food truck business."

The full schedule can be found at downtowndetroitparks.com/events.

