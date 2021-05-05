Email
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Shake Shack will open its fifth Michigan location in Rochester Hills

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge THE ART OF PICS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

Trendy New York City-based burger chain Shake Shack is set to continue its expansion into Michigan.

The company will open its fifth Michigan location in The Village of Rochester Hills shopping plaza in fall 2021, according to a press release.



The restaurant, to be located at 104 N. Adams Rd., Rochester Hills, will include a 600 square-foot outdoor patio and the "Shack Track Walk-Up Window," an online ordering system the company rolled out during the pandemic. It will also offer walk-up window pickup, curbside delivery, or pickup from shelves inside.

"We are so excited to bring another Shack to Michigan and join The Village of Rochester Hills community," Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack, said in a statement. "The Rochester Hills Shack is going to have amazing energy, and our team can't wait to open our doors and serve up our classic burgers and shakes later this year."

The company opened its first Michigan location in downtown Detroit in 2017. It also has two locations in Troy and one in Ann Arbor.

Founded in 2004, the company is known for 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, and flat-top Vienna beef dogs. It now has more than 300 locations around the world.

Tags: , , ,

