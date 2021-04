click to enlarge Google Maps

The Roseville Hooters was starting to look a bit worn down.

Here's some bad news for people from Macomb County who like chicken wings and actual breasts — the Roseville Hooters has permanently closed.The Macomb Daily confirmed that the breastaurant closed effective Monday, apparently a victim of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the chain, founded in 1983, has been closing locations for years. Millennials just aren't that into chain restaurants — or large breasts for that matter, according to an analysis from Pornhub In 2018, the former Hooters in Troy reopened as Mexican-Asian fusion restaurant Gran Castor That leaves only three Hooters restaurants remaining in Michigan — Taylor, Flint, and Saginaw.Twin Peaks, a rival breastaurant concept, has opened Michigan locations in recent years in Livonia, Madison Heights, and Southgate.