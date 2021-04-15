Mudgie's Deli to open a second location in Detroit's Rivertown Market

click to enlarge Courtesy of Meijer

Marcus Reliford.

Rivertown Market, a small-format grocery store operated by supermarket chain Meijer set to open in downtown Detroit later this year, will boast a number of unique-to-the-Motor City features, including a second outpost of the popular Corktown sandwich spot Mudgie's Deli.The 42,000 square-foot store located at 1475 East Jefferson Ave. will also offer other local products including a Great Lakes Coffee shop, Pietrzyk Pierogi, Ma Cohens fish, and Cyntsational Popcorn, according to a press release.In keeping with the Detroit love, the store also announced it will be led by Marcus Reliford, a Motor City native."I grew up on the west side of Detroit as a kid, and came back recently to help give back and contribute to my community and city," said Reliford, who lives three blocks away from the store. "This is our first store in downtown Detroit. There’s no one who wanted this job more than me. It feels good to be home."According to the release, Reliford joined Meijer in September 2020 with 15 years of retail experience after working his way up through various hourly jobs in Michigan and Georgia.Reliford said the goal will be to offer 2,000 local products, and the company says it has received more than 1,000 items for consideration.The store will be similar to Meijer's three other small-format stores, including Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids, Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak, and Capital City Market in Lansing.It also says it will have a flower shop, a 4,700-square-foot produce department with a 52-foot wet wall, a 24-foot wide by 14-foot tall liquor wall with rolling ladder, and health and beauty care products from local Black-owned businesses.