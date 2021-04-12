Immersive dinner and drinks pop-up brings a certain galaxy far, far away to Hazel Park's Frame

click to enlarge Photo by Joe Vaughn

Blue Milk, Niles?

A wise man by the name of Obi-Wan Kenobi once warned against the seedy patrons of the Mos Eisley Cantina, “You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.”



Unfortunately, Detroit will not be able to celebrate Star Wars Day, aka May 4 (get it ... May the fourth be with you ... it's a pun ...) with Space Dive's annual takeover of Tangent Gallery, in which organizers transform the space into the infamous Mos Eisley Cantina complete with scum, villainy, and the nectar of, well, scum and villainy, Blue Milk.



While the Cantina “remains in lockdown,” there are “rumors of a smaller outpost, not far away, where strong drink and rare substance flow.” In other words, Space Dive organizers John Dunivant and Daniel Land have teamed up with popular Hazel Park eatery frame to add a fine-dining twist to the festivities, safe from Imperial Forces.



Space Dive will convert the restaurant's open-air back lot tent and yurt village into an “immersive recreation of an Old Imperial Base” as part of a ticketed event that is being referred to as a “Rebel Outpost” complete with a 23-foot A-Wing Starfighter, a cantina bar, droids, space debris, and space jams.

The multi-night feasting event will feature a themed dinner by Chef Nikita Sanches of Rock City Eatery (Roasted Porg, anyone?) and specialty drinks created and curated by frame's mixologist Jaz'Min Weaver. The Rebel Outpost will host dinner and drinks on May 4, 7-9, and 14-16 with a drinking-only edition on May 6 and 13, which will feature thematic galactic cocktails, as well as low ABV and non-alcoholic concoctions.



The event, just like Space Dive's annual Cantina blowout, is costume-mandatory. Well, just the drinking events on Thursday, May 6 and 13 require costumes, but we doubt you'd be turned away for dressing like a droid smuggler for the dinner edition. While one may feel inclined to dress like their favorite character from their favorite space opera franchise (wink, wink), the Rebel Outpost event encourages guests to create their own characters and creatures. Per organizers' suggestions, consider transforming into a smuggler or bounty hunter with Earth-toned desert garb, textured layers, vests, capes, cloaks, goggles, with hints of Western flair and wasteland gear.



Tickets for the May the 4th dinner service in the shared, socially distanced open-air tent are $64 per person and $384 per party for those looking to reserve a private yurt, which can host up to 6 guests. The Rebel Outpost drinking events are $30 per person and include two drink credits, which can be used for cocktails or mocktails. Tickets can be purchased by visiting framehazelpark.com/experience/may-the-4th.