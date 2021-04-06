Vans offers merch inspired by Detroit's American Coney Island as part of its 'Foot the Bill' program

click to enlarge Courtesy of Vans

We don't make the rules: When it comes to coney dogs in Detroit, you pretty much have to claim loyalty to either American Coney Island or next-door neighbor Lafayette.

If you're an American Coney Island fan, Vans has a new way for you to show support. The California-based skateboard apparel company has chosen American Coney Island as part of its "Foot the Bill" program to help raise funds for businesses harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A line of limited-edition shoes and T-shirts is going up for sales on vans.com/footthebill at noon on Tuesday.

Net proceeds of the sales will go directly to American Coney Island.

The restaurant is now owned by siblings Grace Keros and Christos Sotiropoulos, the grandchildren of founder Constantinos "Gust" Kyriakopoulos, who started the restaurant in 1917.

"Funds will help pay bills and bring back employees laid off during the pandemic, which caused an 80% decline in business in Detroit," the owners say on the Vans page. "Our business depends on events and people in office building, which hasn’t happened in over a year."

They say the merch is inspired by the "design and theme of our restaurant. It all stems from Gust’s journey to America and our love for the country–he named it American Coney Island."



The shirts are $30 and limited to a quantity of 250 while the shoes are $95 and limited to 1,000 pairs.



