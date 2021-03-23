Email
Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Detroit's former Briggs Sports Bar sued for pirating pay-per-view UFC fight

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge Briggs Sports Bar. - DUSTIN BLITCHOK
  • Dustin Blitchok
  • Briggs Sports Bar.

Though downtown Detroit's former Briggs Sports Bar closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, its owners are now being sued for allegedly pirating a pay-per-view UFC fight several years ago.



The bar is being sued by Pennsylvania-based Joe Hand Productions, which owns the exclusive commercial distribution rights to the Sept. 7, 2019 UFC match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

While pay-per-view events cost $75 for individuals, businesses like bars must purchase a license to host a watch party. The license is based on capacity, and can cost thousands of dollars.

Joe Hand Productions is suing Briggs' owners Timothy Moored and Rocco Tossone for $110,000 in damages plus attorney fees. The suit was filed on Feb. 24 in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District.

Briggs opened in 2015 in the former Tom's Oyster Bar at 519 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit.
PDF Microsoft_Word_-_21.01.12_Complaint_Briggs_Detroit.docx.pdf
Tags: , ,

