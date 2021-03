Here's how you can get free whiskey in Detroit on St. Patrick's Day

click to enlarge Pepgooner / Shutterstock.com

Bushmills Irish Whiskey, the world's oldest licensed distillery, will buy Detroiters a free whiskey on St. Patrick's Day — for a good cause.As part of its "First Whiskey of Paddy's Day" program, adults 21 or older can order a Bushmills to-go from a local pub or restaurant and Bushmills will pick up the tab. All you have to do is take a photo of the receipt and upload it to bushmills.com/firstwhiskey and the company will reimburse you up to $6.And it's not just about celebrating St Patrick's Day. For every drink ordered, Bushmills will donate up to $25,000 to the US Bartenders Guild to benefit furloughed bar and restaurant staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says it also donated $250,000 to the organization.We'll drink to that.