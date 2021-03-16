Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Here's how you can get free whiskey in Detroit on St. Patrick's Day
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM
click to enlarge
-
Pepgooner / Shutterstock.com
Bushmills Irish Whiskey, the world's oldest licensed distillery, will buy Detroiters a free whiskey on St. Patrick's Day — for a good cause.
As part of its "First Whiskey of Paddy's Day" program, adults 21 or older can order a Bushmills to-go from a local pub or restaurant and Bushmills will pick up the tab. All you have to do is take a photo of the receipt and upload it to bushmills.com/firstwhiskey
and the company will reimburse you up to $6.
And it's not just about celebrating St Patrick's Day. For every drink ordered, Bushmills will donate up to $25,000 to the US Bartenders Guild
to benefit furloughed bar and restaurant staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says it also donated $250,000 to the organization.
We'll drink to that.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news. Got a tip? Send it to eat@metrotimes.com.
Tags: St. Patrick's Day, Bushmills, Detroit, Whiskey, COVID-19, coronavirus, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.